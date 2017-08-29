FBI seeks "nuns" with guns - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two women dressed as nuns attempted to carry out a heist in the Poconos Monday.
 
Police say the women, disguised in full nun habits, entered the Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania around 12:30 p.m. 

Surveillance photos released by the FBI show one woman wielding a handgun.

The women fled the bank before actually getting any cash.

Police believe the "sister act" was spooked by an alarm.

