Houston police chief confirms officer drowned

A Houston police officer apparently drowned in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters, while trying to get to work.



The department's chief confirmed the death of 60-year-old Sergeant Steve Perez, a 34-year veteran of the force.



He was last seen Sunday, leaving for work.



Fellow officers launched a search when Perez didn't show for roll call Monday.



Eventually tracking his vehicle to a flooded underpass.



Chief Art Acevedo of the Houston Police Dept. said, "So, um, we couldn't find him and ah, once our dive team got there it was too treacherous to go under and look for him. So we made a decision to leave officers there, waiting, until the morning. Because as much as we wanted to recover him last night, we could not put more officers at risk for what we knew in our hearts was going to be a recovery mission."



The chief said the next day the dive team was out there again and found Sgt. Perez.

Chief Acevedo said, "Unfortunately, in the darkness, Sgt. Perez drove into an underpass that's about 16 1/2 feet, drove into the water, and he died in a flood, in a drowning-type event."

UPDATE: Houston police share photo of drowned officer Sgt. Steve Perez. "Words cannot adequately describe the sense of loss." pic.twitter.com/AG6jLc8t34 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 29, 2017



