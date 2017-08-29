National Old-Time Music Festival underway in Le Mars, IA

The 42nd Annual National Old-Time Music Festival is underway in Le Mars, Iowa.

Dedicated to folk music, the festival helps tell the history of our country through the power of music.

"It's the music itself that draws so many people to this, it's an elderly audience but the music is also elderly and it's a treasure of America, especially the upper mid west, which is the music we try to save" says creator of the National Old-Time Music Festival, Bob Everhart.

The Festival brings in not only Siouxlanders, but people from across the globe to the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.

Musicians come from as far as New Zealand, Ireland and England for the festival.

And each find a way to make the traditionally American music their own.

"I chose to record an album of 18 songs, all American but I trace the roots of every single one back to English folklore, not a case of being smug or smart but because I wanted to bring in the mutual heritage of both countries" says Musician Bryan Chalker.

The history behind the origins of folk music keeps drawing people to the event for over four decades.

"They did it to satisfy their own need to tell stories about heartache, love, accidents and all of the things that took place in our history. So, the music of

Appalachia that has settled here in Iowa is also that same reflection" says Everhart.

Keeping the history of America alive through old-time music.

