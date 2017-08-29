Catholic School blesses new playground

After half a century with the same playground, a Siouxland school is welcoming in a new era of playtime for children.

Tuesday, Gehlen Catholic School in Le Mars, Iowa, held a blessing for their brand new playground.

The playground was installed back in June, but this school year kids will be able to use the new equipment for the first time.

The new equipment also meets requirements the old playground did not, as its now in compliance with the Disabilities Act.