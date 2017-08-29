Siouxland business helping those in need after Hurricane Harvey - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland business helping those in need after Hurricane Harvey

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

A Siouxland business is donating supplies to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. 

Old School Signs in Le Mars, Iowa, is helping those impacted by the storms by packing a trailer full of goods to deliver to Houston. 

Those in the path of Hurricane Harvey will need supplies when they begin  to pick up the pieces from the devastating floods. 

They're asking people to drop off non perishable foods, water and cleaning supplies. 

You can drop off goods between now and Friday at Old School Signs. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.