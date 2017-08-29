Siouxland business helping those in need after Hurricane Harvey

A Siouxland business is donating supplies to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Old School Signs in Le Mars, Iowa, is helping those impacted by the storms by packing a trailer full of goods to deliver to Houston.

Those in the path of Hurricane Harvey will need supplies when they begin to pick up the pieces from the devastating floods.

They're asking people to drop off non perishable foods, water and cleaning supplies.

You can drop off goods between now and Friday at Old School Signs.