Hawkeye baseball team brings home silver medal at World University Games

The United States had to settle for a silver medal after falling 10-0 to Japan in the World University Games gold medal contest Tuesday night at Tianmu Baseball Stadium.

Despite the finals loss, the University of Iowa is the first American representative to advance to the gold medal baseball game and the Hawkeyes are the first United States team to win a medal in the history of the event.

Japan took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before breaking the game open with a six-run second. Japan scored six runs on five hits in the frame against UI starter Sammy Lizarraga and reliever Jack Dreyer.

Sioux City North grad Robert Neustrom had a triple in the first inning but was stranded at third base. Team USA's other two hits were singles.

"It was a great experience for our guys, a once in a lifetime, and they'll never forget this," said Iowa head coach Rick Heller. "It is invaluable for this team heading into the fall and winter and into our spring season. We threw three of our freshmen out there and to put them in this environment was amazing. They're going to benefit for this so much in February when we start our season."

"We get these opportunities to come out here and no other team got this opportunity this year," said Neustrom. "You sit back and realize where you've been in the last three years, the Dominican last year, Houston for a regional, Big Ten Championship. You sit back and you look at all that and it's kind of unreal sometimes, you gotta pinch yourself."

Team USA finished 5-2 in seven games at the World University Games with its only two losses coming to gold medalist Japan.