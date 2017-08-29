Stanley to make first start for Hawkeyes against Wyoming

Without preseason games, college football openers are usually unpredictable. The Hawkeyes open up against Wyoming on Saturday and there are plenty of unknowns on each side.

Iowa will be breaking in a new quarterback. Nathan Stanley won the starting job over Tyler Wiegers and will make his first career start. The sophomore from Wisconsin threw just nine passes last season, completing five.

Stanley will be throwing to inexperienced receivers. Only Matt VandeBerg has caught a pass for the Hawkeyes. Iowa can rely on the running game. Akrum Wadley and Nevada transfer James Butler both had over 1,000 yards last season.

"Game plans adjust to the defense so no matter what we see we're always going to try to exploit weaknesses," said Stanley. "The game plan, that's the coach's decision to get the right play calls and then on the quarterback to make the right checks and stuff."

"He's very poised, very mature for his age," said Butler. "You can tell he always knows what he's doing. He's always in his playbook, always got it with him. That's what I really noticed from him."

Wyoming's star is quarterback Josh Allen. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. ESPN quoted one NFL personnel director who said Allen will be the top overall pick in next year's draft.

From what they've seen on tape, the Hawkeyes are convinced he's the real deal.

"He's an experienced guy. He understands coverages. He understands where he can throw the ball and where he can't and then he also can run," said Iowa linebacker Josie Jewell. "It's going to be another thing. He's good with the pass and he also can run so we're going to have to be ready for both aspects of the game."

Iowa and Wyoming kickoff at 11:00 am Saturday on the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes are 11.5 point favorites.