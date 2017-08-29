Sioux City man aiding in Harvey relief efforts

"They called me. And I said, 'Yeah, I'll go.'" said Randall Hitchcock, Red Cross volunteer.



Randall Hitchcock found out Sunday night that he would be heading to Texas to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Harvey.



He says because of the situation he doesn't know what to expect.



"It could change by the hour. It depends on what's going on with the weather and how many people they are getting out of Houston." said Hitchcock.



This is also Hitchcock's first time leaving the area for a Red Cross mission.



Special training must be done by volunteers to make sure they are ready for an event like this.



"It is stressful. They have to make decisions on the fly. They're really working with a whole new team of people. We do want to make sure that people are paying attention to their own physical and emotional health. We want people to have a really good experience while they are out there helping others." said Tammy Lee, North and Western Iowa Chapter Executive Director.



Hitchcock himself was helped by the Red Cross when he serving in the Air Force.



"My wife at the time was having health issues with our first born and they helped me get home. So it's my way of giving it back." said Hitchcock.



Now he's looking forward to being able to make a difference in the lives of others in the same way.



You can also donate to help the victims of the hurricane.