More patchy fog tonight?

What more can you say about these past couple days of weather.

This trend of cool mornings and warm afternoons is going to continue for a few more days.

We'll once again have to watch for the possibility of some areas of fog tonight, a little like what we saw on Tuesday morning.

Otherwise, by Wednesday afternoon we'll be back under the same sunny skies we've seen the past couple of days.

Highs over the next couple of days may be just a bit warmer getting into the low 80s.

Friday will bring with it more clouds which may bring our highs down just a bit into the upper 70s to near 80.

It still looks like we'll warm up a little more over the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. But then a little cooling is expected by Labor Day Monday with highs near 80 with that trend continuing into Tuesday.