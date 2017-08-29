More patchy fog tonight? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

More patchy fog tonight?

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Wednesday Highs Wednesday Highs

What more can you say about these past couple days of weather.  

This trend of cool mornings and warm afternoons is going to continue for a few more days.  

We'll once again have to watch for the possibility of some areas of fog tonight, a little like what we saw on Tuesday morning.  

Otherwise, by Wednesday afternoon we'll be back under the same sunny skies we've seen the past couple of days.  

Highs over the next couple of days may be just a bit warmer getting into the low 80s.  

Friday will bring with it more clouds which may bring our highs down just a bit into the upper 70s to near 80.  

It still looks like we'll warm up a little more over the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.  But then a little cooling is expected by Labor Day Monday with highs near 80 with that trend continuing into Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.