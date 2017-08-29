A closer look at August's rain in Sioux City

The month of August is winding down and it's looking like Sioux City probably won't see any more rain before it ends.

But even with the last week of August staying dry, we've had our fair share this month.

Sioux City has seen 8.16” of rain so far this month.

Typical rainfall to this point of August is 3.01”.

Also, considering the fact that July only gave the Sioux Gateway Airport 0.84” of rain the contrast is really quite amazing.

These heavy August rains have brought our 2017 total to over 20 inches and we've almost caught up on the rainfall deficit that we've had for the year.