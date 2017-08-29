Families enjoy final summer pop-up park in Riverside

Families got to enjoy the final Sioux City pop-up park Tuesday evening in Riverside.

Kids participated in water games with Sioux City Fire Rescue in the warm weather.

They also got to take a seat behind the wheel of the Sioux City Police Department's Corvette.

There were bouncy houses and even an obstacle course.

And, people could take a break from activities to listen to music and eat food provided by Smithfield Foods.

"It's a hot day and you get to cool down and stuff," said Cameron, a Sioux City resident. "Yeah some of my friends are here."

"I was on the jumper," said Crystal, a California resident.

This was the fourth pop-up park of the summer.

It was hosted by Sioux City's parks and recreation department and Blue Zones.

They're hoping to continue the tradition again next year.