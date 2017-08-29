T-Bones score late to end Explorers winning streak

Sioux City's three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday with a 5-4 loss to Kansas City. The T-Bones scored three runs in the eighth inning to win.

The X's tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning and scored two more in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. Michael Lang and Eudor Garcia each had two hits for Sioux City.

X's starting pitcher Keith Picht threw well on his 26th birthday. The right-hander from Kansas gave up just five hits in six innings of work, while striking out four. Reliever Ryan Flores took the loss, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

The X's are now assured of having a losing record, falling to 43-51 with just six games left in the season. Game three of the four-game series is Wednesday at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.