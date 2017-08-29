T-Bones score late to end Explorers winning streak - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

T-Bones score late to end Explorers winning streak

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The X's lost to Kansas City, 5-4, on Tuesday night in Sioux City. The X's lost to Kansas City, 5-4, on Tuesday night in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City's three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday with a 5-4 loss to Kansas City. The T-Bones scored three runs in the eighth inning to win.

The X's tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning and scored two more in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. Michael Lang and Eudor Garcia each had two hits for Sioux City.

X's starting pitcher Keith Picht threw well on his 26th birthday. The right-hander from Kansas gave up just five hits in six innings of work, while striking out four. Reliever Ryan Flores took the loss, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

The X's are now assured of having a losing record, falling to 43-51 with just six games left in the season. Game three of the four-game series is Wednesday at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.