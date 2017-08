Top-ranked Dakota Valley stays undefeated with sweep of Tri-Valley

A long-delayed study funded by the World Anti-Doping Agency says one third of athletes may have knowingly doped shortly before they competed at the 2011 track world championships _ although few of them were caught...

