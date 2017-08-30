Louisiana officials report little Harvey damage

Officials in southwestern Louisiana are saying Tropical Storm Harvey appears to have produced little damage overnight.



Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Wednesday that while he's still cautious, things are "looking much better," as Harvey's main rains continued to stay west of Louisiana, just across the Sabine River in Texas. Lake Charles recorded only about 1 inch of rain overnight.



Sheriff's spokeswoman Kim Myers says deputies rescued a few people on the far western edge of the parish, where rainfall has been heavier.



Cameron Parish Administrator Ryan Bourriaque says storm surge appears to have caused little damage along Louisiana's southwestern coast, although some water remains on roadways in parts of the parish. He says officials are likely to consider lifting a mandatory evacuation order for the southern end of the parish once damage assessments are complete.