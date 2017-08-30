Construction crews unearth dinosaur

Constructions crews in Thornton, Colorado have unearthed an amazing discovery: a 66-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton.

Construction crews were working on Thornton's new Public Safety Facility when they found a triceratops skeleton and skull.

Paleontologists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science showed up on Monday to check it out - and learned this discovery was a pretty big deal.

In fact, Joe Sertich, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science curator of dinosaurs, says it's one of only three triceratops skulls found in the Front Range area.

"A lot of times these will be plowed up and they won't be recognized," Sertich said. "We're really lucky in this case that it was recognized as fossils and we got the call."

The triceratops was at least 66 million years old - something a little different from the 10,000 to 12,000-year-old fossils Sertich says are usually found in the Denver area.

