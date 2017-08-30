Turner County, SD voters reject new animal feedlot rules - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Turner County, SD voters reject new animal feedlot rules

PARKER, SD (AP) -

Voters in Turner County, South Dakota have quashed an attempt to ease rules for animal feedlots.

County commissioners passed an ordinance in June that removed the need for a local permit and a public notice to neighbors for certain large cattle, hog or chicken feedlots.

Opponents referred the ordinance to a public vote, and 68 percent of the 2,100 voters in Tuesday's election favored overturning the new rules.

