Turner County, SD voters reject new animal feedlot rules

Voters in Turner County, South Dakota have quashed an attempt to ease rules for animal feedlots.

County commissioners passed an ordinance in June that removed the need for a local permit and a public notice to neighbors for certain large cattle, hog or chicken feedlots.

Opponents referred the ordinance to a public vote, and 68 percent of the 2,100 voters in Tuesday's election favored overturning the new rules.