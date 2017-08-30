Sunshine continues in Siouxland

More gorgeous weather is in store for the viewing area after a beautiful last couple days. Southerly winds will help pump up our temperatures a little with highs topping out in the lower 80s and upper 70s today. We look to start the day with some patchy fog once again, very similar to Monday and Tuesday as we'll have clear skies and calm winds. That will quickly lift as we step into the mid morning hours with an abundance of sunshine being seen through the rest of the day. Sunny skies prevail for our Thursday with temps climbing back into the lower 80s but a back door cold front will sag its way through the area Thursday night.

This will bring some more clouds and cooler temperatures for our Friday. We're expecting highs to dip back into the mid 70s Friday before they quickly rebound for the weekend. A warm front will lift to our north along with SW winds blowing, we'll have mid to upper 80s across Siouxland both Saturday and Sunday. The cold front then pushes through to start off next week with just a slight chance of showers developing Monday night into Tuesday. This will cool us down back into the low to mid 70s as high pressure build back in stepping into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer