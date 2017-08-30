Northwest Iowa hospital gets new technology

A Siouxland hospital has received a much needed piece of equipment for the care of its patients.

The Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley, Iowa, has a new CT scanner for their facility.

The 64-slice scanner creates a much clearer image for patients, and it will help to determine the status of a patient more quickly.

The hospital has been using the new scanner for just over a week.

It was paid for using a 400,00 dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust.