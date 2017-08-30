Northwest Iowa hospital gets new technology - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northwest Iowa hospital gets new technology

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
A Siouxland hospital has received a much needed piece of equipment for the care of its patients. 

The Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley, Iowa, has a new CT scanner for their facility. 

The 64-slice scanner creates a much clearer image for patients,  and it will help to determine the status of a patient more quickly. 

The hospital has been using the new scanner for just over a week.

It was paid for using a 400,00 dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust. 

