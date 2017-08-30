Sen. Chuck Grassley visits Sibley, IA for town hall meeting

Iowa Senator Charles Grassley made his way through Siouxland today as part of his 99 County Tour.

Grassley stopped by the Sibley Senior Center in Sibley, Iowa, this morning as part of a town hall meeting.

Residents were able to discuss their top concerns with the Senator.

The Lewis and Clark Water System was on several residents minds as the coversation got underway.

Concerned residents want to know what is being done with the infrastructure bill, and how water quality will be impacted in northwest Iowa.

"We as individual members of the delegation, and remember it includes to senators from Minnesota, two senators from South Dakota. The six of us urge the office of management budget to put it into the presidents budget because if it's in the president's budget than it's not counted as an earmark, which is a big negative against congress" says Senator Chuck Grassley.

The Lewis and Clark Regional Water System would benefit southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.