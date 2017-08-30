Seaboard Triumph Foods will start production on Sept. 5 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Seaboard Triumph Foods will start production on Sept. 5

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Company officials have confirmed that the first day of production for Seaboard Triumph Foods with be on September 5.

They will be starting with commercial operations, with single-shifts.

Then, this will slowly ramp up to a full-production first shift. 

That first shift includes 1,100 employees, but as of right now only a few hundred have been hired. 

This past week, they have undergone equipment testing to make sure technology is up to par. 

The facility is using robotics to produce a full line of fresh pork products.

Officials say construction has been on target for the completion date.
 

