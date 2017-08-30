President Trump travels to Missouri to promote his efforts to reform the U.S. tax system

President Trump traveled to Missouri Wednesday to push tax reform.

Mr. Trump described his plan as "pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-worker and pro-American," but gave few specific details.

He's calling for a tax code that's easy to understand, and pressuring both parties in Congress to make it happen, adding a specific threat against Missouri's Democratic senator.

"Your Senator Claire McCaskill must do this for you. If she doesn't do it for you, you have to vote her out of office," the president said.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2wTOHCu