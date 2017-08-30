President Trump travels to Missouri to promote his efforts to re - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump travels to Missouri to promote his efforts to reform the U.S. tax system

Posted:
(NBC News) -

President Trump traveled to Missouri Wednesday to push tax reform.

Mr. Trump described his plan as "pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-worker and pro-American," but gave few specific details.

He's calling for a tax code that's easy to understand, and pressuring both parties in Congress to make it happen, adding a specific threat against Missouri's Democratic senator.

"Your Senator Claire McCaskill must do this for you. If she doesn't do it for you, you have to vote her out of office," the president said.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2wTOHCu

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.