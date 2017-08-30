Wayne State "too good" to have another losing season

Wayne State opens their football season on Thursday night. The Wildcats goes to Aberdeen, South Dakota, to play Northern State. Wayne State was 3-8 last year, their fourth straight losing season.

The Wildcats do have 17 starters back, tied for the most in the Northern Sun Conference. That includes quarterback Zach Osborn, who needs five TD passes to break Wayne State's all-time record.

South Sioux City grad Nate Rogers is back at wide receiver. He tied a school record with 12 touchdown catches last year.

"We had a lot of mistakes last year. We're just hoping to correct those and turn those into positives," said Rogers. "Just not get down on ourselves, it's kind of a domino effect as far as something bad would happen last year and it would just continue to go down from there."

"This group has a mission. They're tired of losing," said head coach Dan McLaughlin. "We're way too good to lose as much as we have been. We got a lot of talent and our goals are actually pretty high."

Wayne State kicks off at 6 o'clock on Thursday. The Wildcats have beaten the Wolves in five of their last six meetings.