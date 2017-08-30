OA-BCIG's Devitt named SportsFource Champion

Last season, it took OA-BCIG six weeks to win a football game. But this year the Falcons are 1-0 and they had one star running back leading the chase. OA-BCIG likes to run.

"For us to be able to get 150 yards on the ground, that's pretty important to us each week," said head coach Larry Allen.

And that's good news for their aptly-named lead back, "Chase" Devitt.

"Anytime that he finds a crease, he has an opportunity to go all the way with it," said Allen.

Devitt showed that on Saturday against Westwood. Number 22 finished with 22 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

"Our offensive line was doing a great job getting a push up front," said Devitt. "We had plenty of holes to run through."

"We try to open all the holes for him, and when he sees an opening that we make, he doesn't hesitate and just goes straight forward."

The Falcons' 21-6 win was revenge for last year's 45-6 loss to that same Westwood team. Devitt's 41-yard touchdown scamper opened the scoring but also helped the Falcons believe they could win.

"That one play just kind of started it all off for us, because that just kind of set the tone for everybody," said Devitt. "Everybody got all fired up after that. Last year, it just knocked us down really hard. This year, fast start, great way to start the season."

A season that Devitt hopes ends in a playoff run. But, after going over a thousand yards in his junior season, Devitt's also got personal goals to chase.

"Personally, I'd like to lead the district in yards and touchdowns," said Devitt. "I just try to get vertical. Get as much as I can, and just keep your eyes on the end zone every single time."

"He's not going to get tired at the end of the games, and that's going to be a benefit for us," said Allen. "Some running backs get tougher as the game goes on, and I think he falls into that category."

Devitt and OA-BCIG will look to go to 2-0 when they host Ridge View on Friday night.