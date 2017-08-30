Mayor accused of sexual assault waives preliminary hearing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mayor accused of sexual assault waives preliminary hearing

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Hastings, NE (KTIV) -

The Northeast Nebraska mayor accused of sexual assault has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

61-year-old, Dwayne Schutt, Mayor of Randolph, Nebraska, is charged with four counts of felony third-degree sexual assault of a child, and one count of intentional child abuse.

Schutt was arrested last month, accused of molesting a child age 14, or younger, on four occasions, between 2011 and 2013, according to documents filed in Cedar County Court.

He is out on $125,000 bond.. After speaking briefly with his attorney, Schutt immediately left the courtroom. Relatives of the alleged victim had this to say.

"Well of course he will plead not guilty, we expected that but I am sure he is guilty," said a supporter of the victim. "We love her, and she is smart, beautiful, intelligent, and I am sure she will get through this."

Schutt's will be arraigned on September 25th, city officials confirm Schutt is still serving as the mayor of Randolph, Nebraska.

