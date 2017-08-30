Northwest AEA celebrates 100 years of education at Sioux City bu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northwest AEA celebrates 100 years of education at Sioux City building

By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
A Sioux City building turned 100 years old on Wednesday, and celebrated the program it holds within its walls.

Northwest Area Education Agency is held inside the century-old building at 15-20 Morningside Avenue.

The Area Education Agency has 3 main purposes- School improvement services for students, teachers and administrators, and early childhood services.

The agency partners with 35 public school districts and 35 private schools, serving over 43,000 students.

The Chief Administrator at Northwest Area Education Agency, Dr. Tim Grieves, says he's proud of this building, and the AEA program.

He has high hopes for the next 100 years.

"The next 100 years would be that we services for students with disabilities and services for all students," said Dr. Tim Grieves, Chief Administrator at Northwest Area Education Agency.

The building was previously the home to East Junior High School for 56 years.

It gave hundreds of students education, including Sioux City's very own Mayor. 

"We've raised kids that can be meaningful, and have meaningful jobs, and can contribute to society," said Sioux City Mayor, Bob Scott. "Hopefully that will continue because we've been very successful over the last hundred years doing that."

In addition to special education, AEA provides professional development, media resources, and creative services for educators.

