Two cars towed away after an accident in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two cars towed away after an accident in Sioux City

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Two vehicles had to be towed away after an accident this afternoon.

A minivan and a car collided at the intersection of 7th and Burton Streets on Sioux City's west side. Children were riding in the minivan, but no one was hurt in the crash. Witnesses say the minivan appeared to have run the stop sign causing the crash.

Police ticketed both parties for different violations. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.