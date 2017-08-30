Sioux County, IA sheriff's deputies get body cameras

"There was a lot of things that happened in the country in the last couple of years that have shown the benefits of having a camera speak for you." said Lt. Jason Bergsma, Sioux County Sheriff.



After years of planning the Sioux County Sheriff's Department has finally started using body cameras.



Each deputy has their own camera.



It will come in handy for documenting any incidents when they pull a vehicle over.



The vehicles already have cameras. That's good for the video purposes but the audio quality drops as you move away from the car. That's where the body cameras come into play.



The cameras can also catch an incident before the officer even realizes it is happening.



"It starts actually marking the recording 30 seconds prior to when the button was pushed. So if they are in an incident where you get caught up and not understanding that there is an incident that is going to occur but you are in it, when they push the button it pre-records 30 seconds." said Bergsma.



This is only the second full week that the body cameras have been in use.



But they have already proven to be useful for the department.



"A week ago one of our deputies was in the courthouse. We ran into someone there that we knew that there could be a potential interaction with this person. The deputy was able to start the camera before even coming into contact with the person and was able to capture the interaction." said Bergsma.



They expect the cameras to be especially useful in dangerous situations.



"Ultimately when you're in a situation that can be a little hairy you forget little details just because you are trying to concentrate on what's in front of you. Reviewing the footage allows you to pick up some of those small details you might have missed when you were talking to a suspect or a victim." said Bergsma.



Allowing the officers to focus on serving and protecting.