Siouxland-native flees Houston, TX home as Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters rise

The flooding, in Texas, caused by Hurricane Harvey, hits close to home in Emerson, Nebraska.

Emerson native Angie Henderson Parker, her husband, Austin, and her 17-month-old son, can't live in their Braeswood neighborhood home until major work is done.

On Sunday, the Parkers woke up to find several feet of water in their bedroom.

Thinking ahead, the Parkers had sent their son with his grandparents, 45 miles away, in the days leading up to Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

After their home flooded, the Parkers did what they could to to salvage what they could, and move it into a neighbor's two-story home.

Angie Parker said once they stepped outside, they were waist deep in water trying to make it across the street. And for that first night, five families stayed together on the second-floor of a neighbors home that also had water in the first floor.

It's just one example of the kindness, and caring, that's being shown throughout Houston as families try to adjust to a "new normal". "The amount of love and community that has come together in the last 48 to 72 hours," said Angie Parker, Flood Victim. "I mean I'm looking out at my street right now and there are 30 extra vehicles parked up and down the street of just people here to help. And it's just been- I think that's part of the reason it hasn't been so emotionally hard to deal with is because there is just so many people around you wanting to help you."

Angie Parker said her neighborhood hasn't experienced flooding since being built in the 1950's.

She said the night when the flooding was the worst, they heard helicopters overhead, and a military vehicles pulling a boat as crews worked to rescue people.

The water has receded from their home, but Parkers say major work needs to be done before they can live in it again.

For now, they are staying at a friend's house.