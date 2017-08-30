Grassley to flood victims: If FEMA funds run out "we will replen - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Grassley to flood victims: If FEMA funds run out "we will replenish that money"

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says recovery efforts in the wake Hurricane Harvey will take "years".

While Brock Long didn't put a dollar figure on recovery, he said FEMA is poised to "process all claims" to its national flood insurance program.

But, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, says FEMA will fall short. He says Congress is poised to step in and help. "For decades, we've assumed that the government, in a natural disaster, is the insurer of last resort," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. "Congress will replenish that money."

Grassley said Congress learned from the mistakes made during Hurricane Katrina, in 2005.

On Friday, Grassley tweeted this to President Donald Trump, quote "keep on top of Hurricane Harvey, don't make the same mistake President Bush made with Katrina." President Trump responded to Grassley's tweet to focus on handling Hurricane Harvey by saying, "got your message loud and clear... we have fantastic people on the ground, got there long before Harvey... so far, so good!"

