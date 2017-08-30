NorthStar Services scales back South Sioux City, NE operation

An agency, that provides support to individuals that experience intellectual disabilities in Northeast Nebraska, is scaling back services to its clients.

NorthStar Services announced, Wednesday, it will discontinue 24-hour services in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

NorthStar's CEO say the agency will still provide support in South Sioux City, and have no plans to close the agency. Officials admit challenges due to "funding issues" played a part in the decision. They say, following the last legislative session, NorthStar Services, and other providers got flat funding, which amounted to a loss because of increased expenses, like health insurance.

Agency officials say they have also seen the number of referrals slow considerably.

Here's the full text of the release provided to KTIV:

NorthStar Services has announced that they have chosen to discontinue 24 hour services in South Sioux City, Nebraska. NorthStar Services provides supports to individuals that experience intellectual disabilities in Northeast Nebraska. The South Sioux City agency is one of nine agencies that encompass a 22 county area.

NorthStar Services CEO Alan Zavodny, explained the decision on August 29th, 2017. "We came to the conclusion that providing 24 hour coverage was no longer feasible in South Sioux City. Please be clear, that we are still providing supports in South Sioux City, and do not have plans to close the agency." He went on to say: "This is not a decision that was arrived at lightly." He did concede that challenges due to funding issues did play a part in the decision. "We have been cutting and cutting, and we had a very difficult legislative session which saw NorthStar Services, and other providers getting flat funding. What that meant to us essentially, was a decrease in our financial position due to increased expenses such as health insurance. We also have seen a huge slowing of referrals due to very limited waiting list money. People that die or move into a nursing home are not being replaced at the pace we are losing people. I think the most recent numbers indicate that over 2,000 people are waiting for services."

"The families that were impacted in South Sioux City were tremendously supportive. We were able to make seamless transitions to our area programs in West Point and Wayne." I can't say enough good things about how the families helped us figure out a solution to this situation." We have good residential supports in both the Wayne and West Point areas.

The sustainability of the developmental disability system remains a significant concern of families and providers alike. NorthStar Services continues to ask all involved for faith and patience as they work with DHHS and all stakeholders to find some stability in the developmental disabilities service delivery system.