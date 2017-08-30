Manure spill in Plymouth County reaches creek

After a report of a manure spill from a sow facility in Plymouth County, Tuesday afternoon, DNR found manure had reached a small creek about four miles northwest of Kingsley.

The spill, which occurred over the weekend, came from the Kingsley Sow Facility, managed by Dave Wittry.

It’s unknown how much manure spilled. The unnamed stream has low flows, is very small and there were no fish in it. DNR staff found low dissolved oxygen levels in the stream, but no evidence that the manure had reached Johns Creek about one mile downstream.

Wittry reported that most of the manure was captured by a berm near the facility. He will pump manure from the tributary and land apply it.



DNR will continue to monitor the cleanup progress and consider appropriate enforcement action.