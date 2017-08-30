A few more clouds to come our way

Our stagnant weather pattern continued today with another day of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Things still stay pretty consistent tonight as lows will be dipping into the mid to upper 50s with another chance of some patchy fog across the region.

Thursday will bring us partly cloudy skies and highs will again be hovering around that 80 degree mark.

More clouds move in on Friday but it's still looking like we'll mostly stay dry despite the additional cloud cover.

I'm still expecting a lot of sunshine over the weekend as highs get a little warmer, especially on Sunday when we could get into the upper 80s.

Labor Day is still looking nice with highs near 80. There's a hint of a possibility of a shower toward Monday evening so we'll keep an eye on that.

Otherwise, Tuesday continues to look cooler with highs in the low 70s.