Huskers to debut new "3-4" defense on Saturday

The Nebraska football team finished 9-4 last season, which most teams would take. But the Huskers started 7-0 then lost four of their last six. They'll try to start strong Saturday against Arkansas State.

One of the big off-season changes has been on defense. New coordinator Bob Diaco has installed a new 3-4 scheme. The "Black Shirts" ranked just 43rd in the nation against the run and 49th against the pass.

The Huskers gave up 30 or more points four times last season, including 62 against Ohio State and 40 against Iowa. Nebraska will have three first-time defensive starters in week one.

"We have a bunch of players that have never really played in the games or have played very little," said Diaco. "We're excited about them. They're on fire for their work. They want to be great. They're tough-minded individuals but game experience is priceless."

"Opposing offenses have a lot more to prepare for," said junior nose tackle Mick Stoltenberg. "You're blitzing from a lot of different looks and a lot of different fronts. It's something maybe most teams aren't used to practicing against."

Arkansas State was 8-5 last year and won the Sun Belt Conference but the Huskers are 16-point favorites. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network, Saturday night at 7:00.