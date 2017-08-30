Big innings lead T-Bones past Explorers

Kansas City pounded Sioux City in the middle innings on their way to an 8-2 win on Wednesday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City (43-52) jumped to a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Dre Gleason singled to right field to drive in Tyler Ogle to tie the game at 1-1. Then, Eudor Garcia's sacrifice fly to center field drove Nate Samson home for the X's first lead.

X's starter Hobbs Johnson kept that lead into the fifth, when the T-Bones scored four runs. The former North Carolina Tar Heel lefty gave up three more runs in the sixth before being replaced. Johnson gave up eight runs on 14 hits, striking out four.

The four-game series will end on Thursday night at 7:05. Sioux City's final two games of the season are Sunday (6:05) and Monday (2:05) at home.