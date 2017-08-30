Big innings lead T-Bones past Explorers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Big innings lead T-Bones past Explorers

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tyler Ogle scores a run during Sioux City's 8-2 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday. Tyler Ogle scores a run during Sioux City's 8-2 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Kansas City pounded Sioux City in the middle innings on their way to an 8-2 win on Wednesday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City (43-52) jumped to a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Dre Gleason singled to right field to drive in Tyler Ogle to tie the game at 1-1. Then, Eudor Garcia's sacrifice fly to center field drove Nate Samson home for the X's first lead.

X's starter Hobbs Johnson kept that lead into the fifth, when the T-Bones scored four runs. The former North Carolina Tar Heel lefty gave up three more runs in the sixth before being replaced. Johnson gave up eight runs on 14 hits, striking out four.

The four-game series will end on Thursday night at 7:05. Sioux City's final two games of the season are Sunday (6:05) and Monday (2:05) at home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.