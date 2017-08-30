Siouxlanders donate $26,627 during telethon for Hurricane Harvey relief

While people in Texas work together to get everyone to safety, Siouxlanders are letting them know they are not alone.

Wednesday night, KTIV teamed up with the American Red Cross to make donating to Hurricane Harvey victims quick.

They raised $26,627 with a telethon.

"Thank you for calling the Red Cross. This is Walt, Can I help you?"

Phones were ringing off the hook as people from all over Siouxland called to contribute to Hurricane Harvey relief.

For Red Cross volunteer Walt Switzer, there was no question he'd help raise money.

"I can't change the world," he said. "But, maybe if I take one little step at a time and one Band-Aid here, one Band-Aid there, we can help. We just can't walk off and leave these people."

And, the volunteer work paid off.

"We really just wanted to tell the story and let people know that there is a significant need and then you know whatever will be will be," said Tammy Lee, executive director of the American Red Cross' Siouxland chapter.

They did just that and raised more than $26,000 in two hours.

Tiffany Nettleton said this was her first telethon.

And it was a meaningful one.

"It was amazing and it was actually really emotional," said Nettleton. "People calling in, elderly people young people, $500, $250, a lot of $20 and you know $10, anything anybody could give they were happy to give."

One part of the night that put a smile on everyone's face was when a six-year-old decided to deliver her donation in person, along with a note she wrote to the residents of Houston.

"No matter who we are, we should all help in the same ways or different ways," said Nola, a Sioux City resident. "It doesn't matter if we're different or somebody else is different. We all need to help."

Those are inspiring words that make volunteering worth it for people like Switzer.

"To see someone here in Iowa up to their armpits in water would just break my heart," he said. "Why should it be any different when their down in Texas? They need help. Let's give it to them."

If you didn't have a chance to donate tonight, it's not too late.

You can still make a contribution, online, to the American Red Cross, here: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation