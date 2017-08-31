Princess Diana remembered 20 years after her death

People are laying floral tributes, photos and personal messages at the gates of Kensington palace in London as Britain observes the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.



Thursday marks two decades since Diana died in a car crash in Paris, triggering a flood of public grief.



Princes William and Harry honored their mother Wednesday by visiting Kensington Palace, her former home.



The weeks leading up to the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "The People's Princess" and considers her contributions to the country.



Mara Klemich, a royal well-wisher from Sydney said, "I think it's a phenomenon that so many people, I mean even us, we're talking to you today about that, and still remember 20 years ago where we were, yet we had never met her and been nowhere near her but I think she touched so many people because of who she was, the way she conducted herself in the context of where she was living and who she became."



Stephen Klemich, a royal well-wisher from Sydney said, "First of all, you couldn't believe it (when you heard the news of Princess Diana's death) and it was one of those things where you thought maybe it was a movie, it was devastating, you couldn't believe it, so I think the first thing was absolute shock and then shock turned to deep sadness, you know, she's been known as 'Queen of Hearts' and I think that Diana touched everybody's heart."