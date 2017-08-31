Explosions and smoke reported at chemical plant in Crosby, TX - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explosions and smoke reported at chemical plant in Crosby, TX

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Explosions and smoke have been reported at a flooded chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.

The plant which is owned by Arkema, makes organic chemicals. 

Company officials say without power there is no way to properly cool chemicals on site.

Expect the situation to worsen within the next six days as temperatures rise. 

The company says there is no way to prevent the explosions because the plant is swamped by about six feet of water.

All residents within a mile and a half of the plant have been evacuated. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.