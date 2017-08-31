Explosions and smoke reported at chemical plant in Crosby, TX

Explosions and smoke have been reported at a flooded chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.



The plant which is owned by Arkema, makes organic chemicals.



Company officials say without power there is no way to properly cool chemicals on site.



Expect the situation to worsen within the next six days as temperatures rise.



The company says there is no way to prevent the explosions because the plant is swamped by about six feet of water.



All residents within a mile and a half of the plant have been evacuated.