Spotty showers creep back into the forecast

High pressure has continued to dominate our weather pattern giving us lots of sun and comfortable conditions. Today isn't looking different at all with more sunshine expected along with patchy morning fog. Highs look to top out in the lower 80s once again. A few more clouds will be moving in tonight as a cold front begins to sag it's way to the south. This will keep temps a little warmer than what they have been with lows falling into the lower 60s. More cloud cover will be seen tomorrow as the boundary passes with a spotty afternoon shower possible.

These could linger into the nighttime hours but moisture quickly diminishes for our Saturday. Sunny skies take back over for the holiday weekend with highs slowly rising back into the middle and upper 80s. Sunday will be the warmest day in quite a while with temps climbing toward 90° throughout much of the region. Another shower is possible on Monday as our next cold front moves in. This one really cools us down drastically for our Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s expected under an abundance of sunshine.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer