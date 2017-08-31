Inmate assaults jailer, escapes

Authorities say an inmate at the Charles Mix County Jail has escaped after assaulting a correctional officer.



The Argus Leader reports officials say 19-year-old Jubal Grant was last seen about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. He had been jailed on charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and bond violations.



The sheriff's office says a 2007 silver Pontiac G6 stolen in Lake Andes early Thursday was likely taken by Grant. The license plate is 17F923.



Officials say Grant lived in Wagner and has contacts in Vermillion.



Call 605-487-7625 if you see Grant.