Inmate assaults jailer, escapes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Inmate assaults jailer, escapes

Posted:
LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) -

Authorities say an inmate at the Charles Mix County Jail has escaped after assaulting a correctional officer.
 
The Argus Leader reports officials say 19-year-old Jubal Grant was last seen about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. He had been jailed on charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and bond violations.
   
The sheriff's office says a 2007 silver Pontiac G6 stolen in Lake Andes early Thursday was likely taken by Grant. The license plate is 17F923.
   
Officials say Grant lived in Wagner and has contacts in Vermillion. 

Call 605-487-7625 if you see Grant. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.