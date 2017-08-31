Wells Fargo says millions more customers were affected by scandal

Wells Fargo now says significantly more customers were affected by its fake account scandal.



Originally the bank said that 2.1 million customers were affected by accounts opened by employees without customers' permission.



But after news reports surfaced suggesting the problem extended back further than 2011, Wells Fargo reached back an additional two years.



And now Wells Fargo says that 3.5 million customers were impacted - far larger than what the bank originally estimated.



Wells Fargo says it plans to pay out an additional $7 million in refunds to the impacted customers.



In addition, the bank also found that more than a half-million customers were signed up for online pay by the company when they request it.



They plan to give more than $900,000 in refunds to those customers.