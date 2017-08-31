Siouxlanders can help make a difference. Donate right now online here .

While people in Texas work together to get everyone to safety, Siouxlanders are letting them know they are not alone.

Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.

Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey.

Nearly a week after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, survivors are still being pulled from the floodwaters

Tens-of-thousands have been rescued in Southeast Texas over the past seven days, and the effort is still far from over in neighborhoods where the water just won't go away.

In spots where the water has started to recede, the mission on the ground is beginning to change. First responders are going door-to-door, checking to see if anyone remained behind.

Families are also getting back into their storm ravaged homes.

"You feel mad, angry, sad and just mentally exhausted," says Houston resident April Rangel.

She's searching for anything that can be saved in her flood damaged home, but there is little left.

