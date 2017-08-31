Nearly a week after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, survivors ar - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nearly a week after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, survivors are still being pulled from the floodwaters

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Nearly a full week after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, survivors are being pulled to safety in areas still underwater.

Tens-of-thousands have been rescued in Southeast Texas over the past seven days, and the effort is still far from over in neighborhoods where the water just won't go away.

In spots where the water has started to recede, the mission on the ground is beginning to change.  First responders are going door-to-door, checking to see if anyone remained behind.

Families are also getting back into their storm ravaged homes.

"You feel mad, angry, sad and just mentally exhausted," says Houston resident April Rangel. 

She's searching for anything that can be saved in her flood damaged home, but there is little left. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2wqIFpK 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.