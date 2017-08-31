Hurricane Harvey, Texas refinery shutdowns push Siouxland gas prices higher

If you have gone to the gas pump recently, you may have seen a major change

It's all because oil refineries in Texas are unable to operate after Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston.

"Hurricane Harvey went through and as we all know dumped 50 inches on Houston, which is where all the gas refineries are located around, which means, when they're flooded the employees can't get into work to refine the gas to send it in the pipeline," says Catherine Rolfes, Manager at Shell Station in Sergeant Bluff.

And Harvey's impact is being felt in Siouxland, as gas prices continue to rise.

Prices in Iowa and Nebraska have gone up 10 cents in just the past week.

South Dakota has seen a six cents rise in gas prices since this time last week.

And, drivers are already feeling the pain at the pump.

"It's impacting negative, it's everybody. No one was expecting that prices will rise so sharply but, I think it is because of the Hurricane" says Asif Khokhar, feeling the impact of gas prices.

And, that's exactly what's happening.

Magellan provides fuel to many parts of Iowa, and right now they say their refined products pipeline in not in service.

In a statement Bruce Heine with Magellan's Media Affairs says quote, "Our refined products pipeline system which transports various grades of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Houston to northern destinations is not in service at this time.

The statement went on to say, quote:

"However, Magellan's pipeline system which serves Iowa and other Midwestern states is connected to 50% of the nation's refining capacity including direct connections to refineries in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado and Wyoming" End quote.

While Siouxlanders are holding out hope prices drop in the next couple of weeks, they're still not happy with the current state of gas prices.

"Not at all good. It's not good on the wallet," says Khokhar.

While Magellan says their pipeline is not in service right now, officials say their storage and distribution center in Sioux City is operating normally at this time.