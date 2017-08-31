Iowa State Patrol to amp up patrol vehicles during holiday weekend

The unofficial end of summer is this weekend.

Siouxland roads will fill up with Labor Day weekend travelers.

The Iowa State Patrol is trying to make the roadways as safe as possible for those hitting the highways.

The state patrol plans to ramp up the number of vehicles on the road for the weekend.

One focus?

Cracking down on drinking, and driving.

"We want to make sure that law enforcement isn't trying to prohibit people from enjoying themselves by making sure that we utilize those services that we have available to us, cab services, ride sharing services, friends, neighbors, designated drivers. We want to make sure that people have every opportunity to use those services" says Trooper John Farley with the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa State Patrol says it will be cracking down on those who are driving under the influence.