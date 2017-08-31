Second piece of property purchased for site of new Hunt Elementary School

Hunt Elementary School in Sioux City is one step closer to a new building thanks to the Local Option Sales Tax.

A home at 1916 Nebraska Street is now the property of the Sioux City Community Schools. The school board met in a special session to approve the purchase of the house, which sits on land for the footprint for the new Hunt building. This is the second property purchased for the new school, which will span two city blocks, the aboard must buy 11 neighboring homes to get the land they need for the new school.

"It will be a school that not only serves all of the students at Hunt but will also provide us some relief for our Irving Elementary School. which is south of Hunt because it is often one that is quite full, so this will be a great project for the whole community," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent, Sioux City Public Schools.

The board authorized a $140,000 payment for the home.