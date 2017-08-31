Fire starts in kindergarten classroom at Sacred Heart School - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire starts in kindergarten classroom at Sacred Heart School

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

A brief fire scare at Sacred Heart School, in Sioux City, on Thursday.

A small, isolated fire in one of the kindergarten classrooms forced kids and teachers to evacuate the building.

Children were not in the classroom when the the fire broke out.The fire department cleared the scene and classes resumed to normal.

There were no injuries and only minor damage to the classroom.

Classes in the affected hallway were moved to other classrooms for the remainder of the day.

No word on the cause of the fire. 

