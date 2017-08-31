A rain chance moves in on Friday

Yet another day of consistent, comfortable temperatures across Siouxland although today did bring us a few more clouds.

Those clouds are going to thicken more tonight and give us a mostly cloudy Friday.

From those clouds, there is going to be a chance of a few showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, for Friday.

Those rain chances should move out by Friday night and then a dry weekend is what we'll have to look forward to.

Some clouds could linger around on Saturday as highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday is looking like the warmest of the days to come with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s.

Labor Day is looking dry at this point despite a late day cold front that moves in which will cause highs to move from the low 80s on Monday to the low 70s by Tuesday.

We'll stay a little cool next week with lows dipping into the 40s on us before we top out in the low to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.