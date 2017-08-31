BREAKING: Vermillion Police Department on scene of barricaded subject

BREAKING: Vermillion Police Department said they were on scene of a "dynamic situation" involving a barricaded subject around 5:15 p.m., that according to the department's social media account.

KTIV's Tiffany Lane is currently at a press conference regarding the incident.

We do not have many details, but we do know that it involves 19-year-old Jubal Grant.

Grant escaped overnight from the Charles Mix County jail after attacking a corrections officer.

Officials say Grant lived in Wagner, and has contacts in Vermillion.

We'll bring you any updates from the news conference as soon as we get them.