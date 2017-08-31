UPDATE: More charges filed against escaped fugitive in Vermillion, SD

Update:

More charges have been filed against the escaped fugitive that caused a nearly seven-hour standoff in Vermillion, South Dakota.

19-year-old Jubal Grant broke out from the Charles Mix County jail Wednesday night after assaulting a corrections officer.

Grant currently faces charges of escape, burglary, grand theft and a simple assault on a corrections officer in Charles Mix County.

Vermillion Police spotted a car that was stolen from near where Grant had escaped.

They linked him to a residence he has ties with in town.

Jubal Grant is schedule to appear in Magistrate Court on September 5.

A nearly seven-hour standoff, with an escaped fugitive, inside a Vermillion, South Dakota, apartment complex ended Thursday night.

The apartment complex is in the 1000 block of West Grant Street.

Around 8:30 p.m. authorities led 19-year-old Jubal Grant away from that apartment complex, and into a waiting squad car.

The standoff began shortly before 2:00 p.m.

The search for Grant began Wednesday night after he broke out of the Charles Mix County, South Dakota Jail.

Vermillion police spotted a car that was stolen from near where Grant had escaped and discovered he had ties to the residence where the stand-off took place.

"They spent hours attempting to contact Mr. Grant," said Matthew Betzen, chief of police in Vermillion, South Dakota. "And, they were finally able to contact Mr. Grant through the use of a robot provided by the South Dakota state troopers."

Vermillion Police say Grant agreed to come out with the promise of being able to talk to his mom and get McDonald's.

Investigators say no one was hurt during the standoff, or in the apprehension of Grant.

They are looking to see if there will be additional charges at this time.

He's currently being held at the Clay County Jail.

