UPDATE: Authorities apprehend fugitive after standoff inside Vermillion, SD apartment complex

KTIV's Tiffany Lane, who's on scene in Vermillion, South Dakota, says the standoff, which began shortly before 2:00pm, Thursday afternoon, is now over.

19-year-old fugitive Jubal Grant, who broke out of the Charles Mix County, South Dakota Jail, on Wednesday night, has been lead out of an apartment complex on Clark Street that's been surrounded for much of the afternoon.

Investigators say no one was hurt during the standoff, or in the apprehension of Grant.

Previous story:

The Vermillion Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a "dynamic situation" involving a barricaded subject.

That suspect is 19-year-old Jubal Grant.

Grant escaped from the Charles Mix County Jail around 9:20 Wednesday night.

That was after authorities say he assaulted a correctional officer.

Vermillion police held a press conference Thursday night.

Police Chief Matthew Betzen says a police patrolman spotted a car stolen from Charles Mix County in Vermillion.

They knew Grant has ties to town.

Police located Grant at a residence in Vermillion.

They have secured the area around the residence.

As of six p.m. they were unable to contact Grant.

Previous Story:

BREAKING: Vermillion Police Department said they were on scene of a "dynamic situation" involving a barricaded subject around 5:15 p.m., that according to the department's social media account.

We do not have many details, but we do know that it involves 19-year-old Jubal Grant.

Grant escaped overnight from the Charles Mix County jail after attacking a corrections officer.

Officials say Grant lived in Wagner, and has contacts in Vermillion.

We'll bring you any updates from the news conference as soon as we get them.