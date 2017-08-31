Outgoing Sioux City Police Chief reflects on time with department

Thursday marked the last day in a long career for Chief Doug Young with the Sioux City Police Department.



Chief Young used the occasion to look back on his time with the department.



There were some fond memories...



"I've seen presidents, I've worked with our elected officials, I've seen very good community leaders and very good members of the community so I've enjoyed that interaction." said Young.



...and some scary moments.



"I've had three police officers shot in the line of duty and those were tragic events. Fortunately it ended well but the officers sustained some injuries." said Young.



Co-workers say that Young has left his mark on the department.



"Chief Young has always seemed to be open to new ideas and programs and plans that have been brought on since he has been chief and I think he's done a great job preparing our next chief to continue that." said Lori Noltze, Crime Prevention Officer.



"It's tough to see a good leader like Doug leave. It's tough to see the chief move on but for him it's a positive transition and for us it's something we knew was coming and the best thing that we could have done is to prepare to continue the good work that he's done with the department." said Capt. Rex Mueller, future chief.



Young is excited about the department's future.



"I know what he's capable of and I think that the outlook for the Sioux City Police Department is in good hands. We've got a great command staff and I think you will see a lot of good things in the future coming from Rex's leadership." said Young.



As for him?



"We'll see what the future brings but right now I'm going to sit back and enjoy a little bit of this." said Young.